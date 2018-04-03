Young generation in occupied Kashmir facing genocide: AAC

Mufti Nasir seeks global intervention to stop killings

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while expressing serious concern over the painful situation in the territory has said that under a well-thought out plan, Indian forces are subjecting Kashmir’s young generation to the worst genocide.

The Awami Action Committee in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that occupied Kashmir had been turned into a police state. It termed the killing of 19 people and injuries to over 200 in South Kashmir by the Indian troops as an act of war crime.

The AAC paid rich tributes to all the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured. It said that the Indian forces’ personnel were selectively killing Kashmir’s young boys at will due to the unbridled powers enjoyed by them under the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). It said time and venue for the bloodbath is also selected by the forces themselves as they know that no one is going to make them accountable.

The AAC said the killing of innocent civilians can’t be tolerated for long and that Kashmir is a political and human issue which needs to be resolved through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

The AAC also strongly condemned the puppet authorities for continuously placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and converting entire South Kashmir into a military garrison.

On the other hand, Deputy Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam addressing a meeting of Muslim Personal Law Board in Srinagar while condemning the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir urged the international community to intervene for the safety of the lives of Kashmiri people. He warned India of dire consequences if bloodshed in occupied Kashmir was not stopped. Representatives of civil society and board members participated in the meeting. The meeting was held at the instruction of Grand Mufti, Mufti Bashir-ud-Din.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President, Merajuddin Soleh, in a statement said that the Kashmiris were offering sacrifices in the path of freedom struggle. He urged Indian rulers to shun obduracy and act positively to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement also condemned the killing of innocent people by the Indian troops.

