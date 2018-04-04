Aasiya asks Pakistan to step up diplomatic efforts on Kashmir

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has welcomed that Government of Pakistan’s decision to declare April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is a matter of satisfaction that Government of Pakistan has decided to observe April 6 as the Kashmir Solidarity Day over the loss of 18 young souls in the past few days.”

However, she asked Pakistan to make the Kashmir problem as its national issue for its resolution as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan must not confine this solidarity to a single day but should make Kashmir issue as its national issue that needs to be resolved,” she said adding that Pakistan must expedite its efforts for the just resolution of the dispute.

It is worth mentioning here that in the wake of stepped-up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s federal cabinet on Monday decided to send special envoys to the capitals of various countries to apprise the international community of the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian state in occupied Kashmir. The decision was taken in a special meeting called by the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to a statement released to the media, the cabinet strongly condemned the brutal use of force by the Indian occupation forces that resulted in the martyrdom of 18 youth and injuries to hundreds in Shopian and Islamabad districts on Sunday.

