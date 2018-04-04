APHC-AJK delegation briefs Pak PM on Indian atrocities in IOK

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday: PM Abbasi

Muzaffarabad, April 04 (KMS): A delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter called on Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in Muzaffarabad, today, and briefed him on the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK delegation comprised Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Aijaz Rehmani, Ishtiaq Hameed and Shamim Shawl. The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister about the use of brute force including chemical weapons by the Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The prime minister visited the AJK capital, today, along with Kashmir Committee Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Indian forces were targeting not only unarmed civilians but also those participating in funeral prayers of the martyrs. He said that Kashmir Day would be observed on Friday to express solidarity with the victim families of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He added that delegations would be sent abroad to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level and the UN would be asked to appoint a special representative on Kashmir besides sending a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory. The prime minister assured that an OIC session would be convened to review the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, and Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider.

The participants also condemned the killing of at least 18 Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Islamabad, Shopian and Kangan areas.

