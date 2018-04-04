‘India can’t resolve Kashmir dispute militarily’

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that if India believes that the Kashmir dispute will be resolved militarily, it is living in a fool’s paradise.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The Kashmir issue can never be resolved through military might as it is a political and human issue, based on the principle of the right to self-determination.”

The forum said that Kashmir dispute had historical background and adopting an iron-fist policy by India was not going to break the resolve of the people of Kashmir but would further strengthen their commitment for the goal of freedom from the forcible control of India.

“The dance of death is once again going on at Kashmir’s streets in the blatant violation of international human rights laws,” it said and asked the UN to move beyond issuing statements and take practical steps to resolve the issues of Palestine and Kashmir so that precious human lives were saved.

The Hurriyat forum strongly condemned the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani and detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and many other Hurriyat leaders.

