Indian police arrest Mirwaiz in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police, today, arrested the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Shopian town.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of the people martyred by Indian troops in South Kashmir on Monday. The leaders were also scheduled to hold a rally in Shopian.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq came out of his residence at Nigeen in Srinagar and along with his supporters including Hurriyat leader, Hilal Ahmed War, tried to march towards Shopian. However, a police party detained the Mirwaiz, Hilal War and others and lodged them at Nigeen police station.

The Mirwaiz, talking to reporters before his arrest, said that Jammu and Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and only they would decide its future. He said that no amount of force could break the resolve of Kashmiri the people to achieve their goal. “No amount of might will break our resolve. Nor will propaganda, lies and fake narratives. Kashmir was and is a dispute that has to be resolved through right to self-determination,” he said, asking India to shun its rigid approach towards the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the police also barred the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from coming out of his Hyderpora residence and marching towards Shopian town. An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a posse of Indian policemen deployed outside Syed Ali Gilani’s residence prevented him from coming out.

The puppet authorities continued to put several Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Umar Adil Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir under house arrest or in custody to stop them from leading the march.

