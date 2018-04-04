IOK HC quashes PSA detention of Farooq Tawheedi

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the illegal detention of APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Political League (JKMPL), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, ordering his immediate release.

The JKMPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi was arrested by the Indian police in the beginning of 2017 and was detained at different places and was shifted to Kathua Jail in Jammu after being booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act. He said that the court while quashing the detention order under PSA against the party chairman ordered his immediate release.

Like this: Like Loading...