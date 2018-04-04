Restrictions in IOK to prevent Shopian march

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killings of 18 youth during cordon and search operations and in firing on protesters by Indian troops on Sunday and Monday.

The puppet authorities have imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad, Kangan and other parts of the territory in view of call for the march towards Shopian, today, given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The march is aimed to express solidarity with the victim families in South Kashmir.

All business establishments are closed, while public transport is very skeletal across the territory. Government offices in Srinagar city registered thin attendance, while schools, colleges and Kashmir University are closed. The Kashmir University, Srinagar, also postponed all the exams scheduled on Wednesday and suspended the class work.

Train service remains suspended for the fourth straight day, today.

The authorities have sealed Pulwama-Shopian highway with barricades at many places. The troops have been deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and Dalipora, Murran, Rajpora, Washbugh and Prichoo areas in Pulwama to prevent the march. The Hurriyat leaders are scheduled to address a rally in Shopian town.

