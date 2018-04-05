Authorities flayed for thwarting Shopian march

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has criticized the puppet authorities for preventing the Shopian march.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement from Srinagar Central Jail condemned the ban on the march, call for which was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. He said one day the puppet authorities announce to allow political activities but the other day they ban and forcibly stop even the tiniest of the political activities.

He described Shopian massacre as an act of genocide. The forces’ personnel backed by draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), first kill and maim humans and then impose curfew and restrictions to halt even mourning and protests, he deplored.

Terming the silence of international community on human killings in Kashmir, Afghanistan and Palestine as the worst kind of apathy, the JKLF Chairman said, “Israelites are massacring Palestinians for demanding their right to dignified life, New Delhi is killing Kashmiris for asking right to self-determination and the US and NATO-backed Afghan forces are killing children and other innocents in Afghanistan.”

Welcoming the statement of UN and human rights organizations on Kashmir killings, Yasin Malik said, “There were times when oppressed nations and people used to look towards big powers but unfortunately these very champions of human rights have become mute spectators, today.”

He paid rich tributes to Kangan youth, Gowhar Ahmed and said, “Police killed this innocent by pellets and after killing him they are even not accepting their crime.”

Other Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements also denounced the puppet authorities for preventing people from conducting Shopian march. They expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families of martyrs and appealed to all the nations believing in justice and sanity to come to the rescue of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

