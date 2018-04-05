Detention of JKSM Chairman in IOK condemned

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has condemned the continued illegal detention of its Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt terming it as political vendetta.

The JKSM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces were using brute force on peaceful protesters. He added that India through such cheap tactics could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

The JKSM also extended full support to the Friday strike call given by traders to protest against the civilian killings in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R) leaders including Barrister Abdul Majid Trumboo, Advoate Ayoob Rathore and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi condemned the killing of Gowher Ahmad Rather of Kangan, Ganderbal and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar sought the intervention of international community to help stopp civilian killings in Kashmir.

