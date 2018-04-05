‘Free’ Gilani’s door-knocking video goes viral

‘Open the door, India. a funeral of your democracy is ready….’

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hardly a day had elapsed since Director General of Police, S P Vaid, had claimed that all pro-freedom leaders were free to go anywhere, it was on Wednesday when the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani was seen knocking at his main gate that the police had locked to restrict his movement.

Syed Ali Gilani, along with other APHC leaders, was scheduled to visit Shopian town to express solidarity with the families of 18 youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations and in firing on protesters in Shopian, Islamabad and Ganderbal areas on Sunday and Monday.

A video showing the octogenarian leader asking the policemen outside his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar went viral on social media. “Darwaza kholo, hamein batao kyun band kiya hai (Open the door, why have you shut it)?” he could be seen shouting through the peephole in the metallic gate.

Knocking continuously, Syed Ali Gilani, the video shows, ridiculed the DGP’s statement wherein he had stated that all pro-freedom leaders were “free to go anywhere”.

“You had said that I am free, and can go anywhere I please. At least, open the door, I am not going to fly away,” he tells the forces. “Open the door, India. A funeral of your democracy is being carried out in Kashmir.”

“India is high on power. There unbridled use of force in Kashmir has left 18 people dead. Even now, many are grievously injured and admitted to various hospitals. And now the authorities are not letting us mourn these losses,” he said.

The APHC Chairman reiterated how his “freedom” lasted only one day, when he was allowed to offer Friday prayers last week after eight years. “I want to reaffirm that our struggle will continue, come what may,” he said.

