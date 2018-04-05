Anti-India demos on Mehbooba’s visit to Kangan

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti faced forceful anti-India protests during her visit to the family of a martyr, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, in Kangan area of Ganderbal district, today.

People including men and women took to streets and held protests on Mehbooba Mufti’s arrival in the town. The protesters raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Kangan town remains shut against the killing of the youth. All shops and business establishments are closed while public transport is off the road in the area.

Meanwhile, in Tral area of Pulwama district youth pelted the Indian troops with stones at bus stand and Aabghar Chowk, triggering a shutdown. Shopkeepers lowered their shutters while traffic disappeared from the roads. In Palhalan area of Pattan in Baramulla district, youth also took to the streets and staged protests. Shopkeepers, too, downed their shutters.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz in a statement strongly condemned the continued illegal house arrest of the party Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja. The party in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities were using brute force against the people of occupied Kashmir for demanding their birthright to self-determination.

