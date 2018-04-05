Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday

Islamabad, April 05 (KMS): The government and the people of Pakistan will obseve Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow on Friday to express their support to the people of Kashmir, struggling to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

This was decided by the Federal cabinet of Pakistan. The federal cabinet met in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir.

He apprised the meeting about Pakistan’s efforts to garner support of international community for innocent Kashmiris “who are being subjected to brutalities by Indian forces”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing the closing session of three-day International Counter Terrorism Forum, called upon the international community to address root causes of terrorism, extremism and radicalism for sustainable security and stability of the globe.

He referred to the cold-blooded killing of seventeen people in Occupied Kashmir and innocent children in Kunduz in Afghanistan and said such incidents breed extremism and radicalism.

The Prime Minister drew attention of the world towards freedom struggle of Kashmiris and said the dispute of Kashmir can only be resolved through implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, today, urged the human rights champions to act immediately to get stopped the Indian reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri people also expect the international community to fulfill its obligations for the resolution of lingering Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has strongly reacted to the recent Indian brutalities in occupied valley. He said the mindless killing spree has exposed the ugly and inhumane face of India.

He said Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Kashmiri people and would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause for right to self-determination.

