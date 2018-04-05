Report on killings, human shield incident from police sought

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Human Rights Commission has issued notice to Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, directing him to submit a detailed compliance report about civilian killings and the human shield incident during the cordon and search operations by Indian troops in Shopian on Sunday.

The commission issued the order in response to a petition filed by the Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. The petition has also sought medical assistance of more than 200 injured persons.

The petition maintained that four civilians Merajuddin Mir, Muhammad Iqbal, Zubair Butt and Mushtaq Ahmed Thokar were made human shields during the cordon and were targeted by the Indian troops.

It said that the troops forced a civilian Mushtaq Ahmed Thokar to walk ahead towards a besieged house in Dragadh-Sugan area of Shopian district where he fell victim to the bullets. “The civilian was, in fact, made human shield which is a severe human rights violation,” the petitioner argued. “Thokar was caught unaware and was the first to get killed. He was intentionally targeted,” reads the petition. It further states that the troops were indulging in cold blooded murders of civilians.

The Commission after accepting the petition issued the notice to SSP directing him to file a detailed report about these incidents.

