Students hit IOK streets against killings

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Kashmir University (KU) and colleges, today, held protests in many parts of the territory against the recent killing of 18 Kashmiris by the Indian troops in Shopian, Islamabad and Ganderbal districts.

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) assembled at the Nowgam campus and raised slogans condemning the killings. The agitating students offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

The students of Kashmir University also held the similar protests at the Hazratbal campus in Srinagar by raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The students from various departments assembled in the campus and shouted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They carried banners reading, ‘Stop Genocide’, ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Stop killings’.

The students of Government Degree College, Bemina Srinagar, Amar Singh College Srinagar, and Government Degree College Sumbal in Bandipora also hit the streets to mourn the brutal killings. The students of Bemina College tried to come out, but were intercepted resulting in clashes in the area. The traffic was halted from both sides of the busy Bemina road. The protesting students pelted rocks on the men in uniform who used brute force to disperse the protesting students.

The students of Amar Singh College in Srinagar boycotted their classes and hit the streets. Raising slogans in favour of freedom and against India, the students pelted the Indian forces with stones.

In north Kashmir’s Sumbal area, the college students raised slogans and held protests against the killing of innocent people. They also offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs.

Scores of students of Degree College Kupwara clashed with the troops in the town. Raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, the students tried to march towards the road, but police and paramilitary personnel intercepted them, and fired teargas shells to disperse them. However, the students re-grouped and fought pitched battles with the forces’ personnel.

