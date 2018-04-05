Students hit streets in IOK against killings

Forces’ picket set ablaze in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students hit streets in Srinagar, Bandipora, Kupwara and other parts of the territory, today, to condemn the killing of 19 youth by the Indian troops in South Kashmir.

The students of Central University of Kashmir, Kashmir University and different colleges held protests in many parts of the territory and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The agitating students offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth. They carried banners reading slogans like, ‘Stop Genocide’, ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Stop killings’ in Kashmir.

The students of Government Degree College Bemina and Amar Singh College Srinagar, Government Degree College Sumbal Bandipora, Degree College Kupwara and Degree Handwara took to streets to mourn the brutal killings. The traffic was halted for many hours due to the protests. The troops resorted to brute force and fired teargas shells against the students. The students of Amar Singh College Srinagar set an Indian forces’ picket ablaze amid intense clashes with the troops. The protesting students pelted rocks on the men in uniform. The troops were also pelted with stones by protesters in Tral and Palhalan areas of Pulwama and Baramulla districts. Shopkeepers lowered their shutters while traffic was off the roads.

The puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met with forceful anti-India protests during her visit to the family of a martyr, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, in Kangan area of Ganderbal district, today. People including men and women took to streets and protested against her arrival. They raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Only a few days had elapsed since Director General of Police, S P Vaid, had claimed that all pro-freedom leaders were free to go anywhere, a footage went viral on social media, yesterday, showing the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani knocking at his main gate locked by the police to restrict his movement. Gilani was scheduled to visit Shopian to express solidarity with the families of 19 youth martyred by Indian troops on Sunday. The video showed the octogenarian leader shouting at the policemen through the peephole in the metallic gate. “Open the door, India. A funeral of your democracy is being carried out in Kashmir” are the words clearly heard from Syed Ali Gilani in the video.

The Human Rights Commission of occupied Kashmir in response to a petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo ordered Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, to submit a detailed report about the civilian killings and the act of making a youth as human shield by the troops in the town on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Crime Branch official of Kashmir police while quoting medical and forensic investigation into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old, Aasifa from Kathua district, has confirmed that the girl was held captive inside a Hindu temple before being drugged, raped murdered. The official added that the crime was committed to drive out Muslim Bakerwal families from Rasana and adjoining villages of the district.

