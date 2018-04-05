TeM delegations visit injured in Srinagar hospitals

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) delegations visited Soura and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar and enquired about the health of those injured in Shopian and Kangan areas in the firing of Indian troops on protesters on Sunday and Monday.

The delegations headed by Shabbir Ahmed Zargar and Sheikh Musaib visited the hospitals to enquire about the injured people.

The party leaders talking to the relatives of the victims deplored that India had been using brutal oppressive measures to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle for last seven decades and the silence of international community was highly condemnable.

The delegations also included Reyaz Ahmed, Raja Hamza, Muhammad Rafique and others.

Like this: Like Loading...