Atrocities on innocent IOK people denounced

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi has strongly condemned the use of force on peaceful students by the Indian forces and termed it as state terrorism.

Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi addressing a protest demonstration held in Srinagar to express solidarity with the victims of Shopian and Kangan, denounced in strong terms the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the Valley.

He said killings are a glaring example of the brutality and inhuman treatment towards the oppressed Kashmiris. The people here are demanding their birthright to self-determination which no power on the earth can deny them for long, he added. He said Kashmiris are sacrificing for the cherished goal of freedom from occupational forces and this goal will be turned into reality soon.

He appealed to all the nations believing in justice to come to the rescue of the oppressed Kashmiri people and build pressure on India to give them their birthright to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar condemned the imposition of restrictions, beating and the arrest of students and atrocities by the Indian men in uniform on the Kashmiri people.

“Brutalities of Indian forces and their collaborators against innocent civilians in Kashmir are highly condemnable,” he said and deplored that stopping Kashmiri people from performing their religious obligations and restrict their movement has become order of the day in the territory.

Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar commended people for observing complete strike to protest against the civilian killings. He said the commitment and resolve of Kashmiris towards freedom struggle is exemplary. He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, its people and leadership for observing as Kashmir Solidarity Day, today, and for their unconditional and unflinching support to the political struggle of the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determination.

