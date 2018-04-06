Banihal shuts against killings in Kashmir valley

MBBS students of GMC Srinagar hold demonstration

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, in Banihal town of Jammu region to protest against the recent killing of eighteen youth by Indian troops.

All shops, business establishment and schools remain closed in solidarity with victim families.

The troops killed eighteen youth and injured over two hundred people during cordon and search operations and by opening fire on protesters in Shopian, Islamabad and Ganderbal districts on last Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, MBBS students of government Medical College, Srinagar, organised a sit-in protest in Shaheed Afzal Guru Park in the campus lawns against the killings. The students protested against the killings, unending pellet horror, use of human shields, firing into hospitals and stopping of ambulances, witnesses said.

They expressed solidarity with students who were thrashed and assaulted by the Indian forces during peaceful protests. Holding placards, the apron-donning students recited poetry and raised slogans.

The resolution framed by the Joint Resistance Leadership was also adopted at the gathering, witnesses said. The resolution condemned the killings, expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity day, today.

