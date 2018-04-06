Forceful demonstrations rock occupied Kashmir

Hurriyat leaders detained, 1 more youth martyred

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, massive protests rocked all major towns of the territory, today, over the recent killing of nineteen youth by the Indian troops while several people were injured due to the use of brute force by the troops on the protesters.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Complete shutdown was observed all across the occupied territory.

People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Charar-e-Sharif, Ganderbal, Kangan, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kupwara, Trehgam, Palhalan, Pattan, Baramulla and other areas raising high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters at various places, injuring many of them. People also offered funeral prayers in absentia in Budgam and other areas for the martyrs. The MBBS students of government Medical College, Srinagar, held a sit-in protest in Shaheed Afzal Guru Park in the campus lawns against the killings. A resolution framed by the Joint Resistance Leadership was also adopted at various mosques during congregational prayers. The resolution condemned the killings, expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day, today. Indian police arrested several Hurriyat leaders and activists after subjecting them to brute force in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar when they tried to take out a protest rally.

The puppet authorities had imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar and curfew in Kangan area of Ganderbal to prevent people from staging demonstrations. Following widespread protests by students, yesterday, the authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions and suspended train service in the Kashmir Valley. The Jamia Masjid of Srinagar was sealed and people were not allowed to offer Juma prayers at the historic mosque.

The puppet administration continued to put Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and other Hurriyat leaders under house arrest or in custody. Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, from his residence in Sopore town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama district. The troops also launched a similar operation in Jugtiyal area of Kupwara district, today, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

Like this: Like Loading...