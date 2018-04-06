India cannot win war in IOK: Dr Nazir Gilani

London, April 06 (KMS): Noted Kashmiri jurist and Secretary General of the London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, has said that the Indian occupation forces cannot win the war in occupied Kashmir as the Kashmiri girl students have decided to shield the combatant youth whom they have called their brothers.

Dr Nazir Gilani said this in a statement issued in London in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed by Pakistanis at home and across the world against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He said that India would never win the war and the victory would be quicker for the people of Kashmir, if 5 out of the 6 elements, namely Pakistan, insurgents, tribesmen, inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir and the outside world, identified by the United Kingdom, at the 241st meeting of the UN Security Council held on 5th February 1948 as interest groups, re-group against Indian occupation. He said that these 5 elements are currently frozen into a non-action by the UNSC resolutions.

Dr Syed Nazir Gilani said that the students of Government Women College in Srinagar on Thursday addressed the media and said that they felt the time had come for females to pick up arms against the Indian occupation. “For how long shall we remain silent? We believe time has come for us to pick up arms to support our brothers in fighting against the tyrannical Indian rule,” he quoted the female students as having said.

Like this: Like Loading...