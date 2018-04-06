Indian police arrest JKLF leaders, activists in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leaders and activists including Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Haneef Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah when they were assembling to hold a peaceful protest against brutal killings by the Indian troops in the territory.

Despite police highhandedness, crackdown and oppression, the JKLF leaders and activists led by Sheikh Abdul Rashid managed to assemble at a mosque at Aabi Guzar where they staged a peaceful protest against recent mass killing and oppression unleashed on students by the occupational forces across the Valley.

On JRL call, the JKLF leaders and activists were scheduled to hold peaceful protest at Budshah Chowk, Srinagar, but when as JKLF zonal president, Noor Muhammad Kalwal reached Maisuma, he was arrested by the Indian police and shifted to Kothi Bagh police station. The police then raided the JKLF office at Aabi Guzar and arrested Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Haneef Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmed Ganai and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah. The police laid a tight siege around Aabi Guzar mosque and sealed all lanes leading towards the masjid.

The illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement condemned the spree of killings, police highhandedness and oppression unleashed against protesting students especially girl students. He said that the so-called rulers and their police had actually crossed every limit of highhandedness and shame and were hell bent to strangulate every voice of dissent with military might.

