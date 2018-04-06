JKPL delegations expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited families of Shopian martyrs in different areas of South Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them.

The JKPL delegation comprising Reyaz Ahmad Dar, Aarif Wani, Ghazi Amin, Peer Ghulam Muhammad Butt and Abdul Rasheed met the families of Ishfaq Ahmed Thoker, Ghayas-ul-Islam Thoker and Rayees Thoker at Padderpora in Shopian.

The delegation members assured the families that the whole population of Kashmir stood by them in this testing time adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

The JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, who is detained at Saddar Police Station in Islamabad town in his massage to the martyrs’ families reiterated that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs. He urged the world community to help stop Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...