Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

Islamabad, April 06 (KMS): Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed, today, across the country to condemn the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and to express support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The decision to observe the Solidarity Day was taken by the Federal Cabinet at its meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi following the killing of innocent people by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on Sunday.

Different programmes including rallies, demonstrations and walks were held across the country and in different parts of the world by Pakistanis and Kashmiris to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal during his media briefing said that the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir show Indian belligerent mindset and frustration.

He said that India wrongly thought that the continued slaughter in Kashmir would crush the indigenous movement. He said in complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, Friday observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad and Pakistan Missions abroad. He said Pakistan has never been reluctant to go for dialogue with India; it is Indian attitude that has halted the dialogue process.

Replying to a question he said, Kashmiris around the world are expecting justice from the United Nations and other international human rights bodies.

“During last week, our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been subjected to extreme brutality and human rights violations by Indian occupation forces where they have martyred more than twenty people,” he added.

He informed that over 300 defenseless Kashmiris, including young people were injured by bullets and pellets guns, while 41 persons face vision loss with partial or complete blindness, due to pellets fired on them by Indian occupation forces. He said Pakistan has always raised Kashmir dispute on every diplomatic and international forum. It has always reaffirmed its commitment and unconditional support to its Kashmir brethren, Dr Faisal said.

