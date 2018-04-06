Sehrai pays tributes to martyred Gowher Ahmed Rathar

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth, Gowher Ahmed Rathar.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who is under house arrest in Srinagar, addressing a condolence reference held in Kangan area of Ganderbal for the martyred youth said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would never go waste. He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to the regional peace. He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Merajuddin Soleh in a statement in Srinagar denounced the brutalities by the Indian forces on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir. He said that the military might could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement and they would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Shabbir Ahmed Zargar, in a statement in Srinagar termed the use of brute force against the protesting students in length and breadth of the Kashmir Valley as highly condemnable. He said the way the puppet authorities unleashed the reign of terror upon the students speaks volumes about frustration of the authorities.

He also deplored the arrest spree and restrictions throughout the territory and said that Indian had turned the entire occupied Kashmir into a large prison.

