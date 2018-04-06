Shutdown in occupied Kashmir against killing of youth

Juma prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, against the recent killing of people by the Indian troops.

The troops had killed eighteen youth and injured over two hundred people during cordon and search operations and by opening fire on protesters in Shopian, Islamabad and Ganderbal districts on last Sunday and Monday.

All shops, commercial establishments and educational institutions are closed while public transport is off the road.

The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and curfew in Kangan town, today, by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killings. Call for the demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The puppet authorities sealed Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and did not allow people to offer Juma prayers.

People took to the streets and staged protests in Trehgam town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Indian police used brute force to disperse the protesters, injuring several people including a woman.

The police arrested Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, from his residence in Khushal Matoo area of Sopore town. He was lodged at Sopore police station.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a twitter message strongly denounced the authorities for imposing restrictions and disallowing people from holding Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid. He also condemned the arrest of ailing Ghulam Nabi Zaki.

