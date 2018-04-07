Complete shutdown continues in Shopian, Kangan

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continues in Shopian district and in Kangan area of Ganderbal against the recent killing of people by Indian troops.

The troops had killed 12 people on April 1 during cordon and search operations and shot dead four others by opening fire on ensuing protesters in Draged, Sugan and Kachdoora areas. A youth, Gowher Ahmed Rathar, was killed in the indiscriminate firing of the troops on protesters in Kangan on April 2.

Complete strike is being observed in Shopian on seventh while in Kangan on fifth consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of the people. All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remain closed while public and private transport is off the roads.

The puppet authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings while mobile Internet service remain suspended in Shopian and Kangan areas.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal, Shahnawaz Bukhari, who has been appointed as an enquiry officer into the killing of Gowher Ahmed Rathar in Kangan, has asked the eyewitnesses to record their statements.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested three youth in Palhalan area of Baramulla district during house raids on Friday night. Locals told media that on Friday night, the police carried out raids on several houses in Raipora area of Palhalan and arrested at least three youth on charges of stone throwing.

