Fresh arrest spree in IOK denounced

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of the Valley, especially in Budgam district.

The DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said on one hand the men in uniform are killing youth on one pretext or the other and on the other they are arresting innocent people for raising their voice against the ongoing Indian tyranny.

He vehemently denounced the nocturnal raids in Budgam district where several youth have been arrested. He said the fresh arrest spree has been started to crush the rising voices and such acts will push the youth further to wall and will have negative impressions. He said arrests cannot deter people from demanding their birthright accepted and endorsed by the international forums like the UNSC.

He urged India to shun its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and adopt a policy which can pave way for its resolution. The settlement of this lingering dispute will ensure a stable south Asia, he added.

Paying rich tributes to martyred Mussavir Ahmad Wani of Delipora, Pulwama, the spokesman said, “Our heroes will be remembered for their velour and valuable sacrifices for freedom from India.” He also exy=tended solidarity with the martyr’s family members specially parents.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian brutalities including the killing of Mussavir Ahmed, restrictions on internet and freedom of speech and movement as well as the arrest of youth and students in different parts of the Valley. He appealed to the UN to stop India from using brute force and pellet guns against the peaceful Kashmiris.

