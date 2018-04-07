IOK people thanked for successful strike

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) thanked the people observing shutdown on Friday against the killing of people by the Indian troops.

The KEA and KTMF leaders, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Rather, Fayaz Ahmad Butt and Mohammad Yousuf Chapri addressing a press conference in Srinagar said the shutdown call was given to register protest the recent killings.

“We thank the people of the society including the trader bodies, transport sector and tourism sector,” said Farooq Ahmed Dar.

He also thanked the people and government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day against the recent spate of killings by the Indian troops in the occupied territory. “We also thank the Joint Resistance Leadership,” he added.

Farooq Ahmad Dar said that if the killings in the territory were not stopped, the business communities would go to any possible extremes even at the cost of their businesses, transport, tourism or education. “We are not concerned about our financial status but we are only concerned about those children who lose their lives. Losing our children is our biggest loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, UK, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in a statement in London hailed the solidarity expressed by the people and the government of Pakistan with the people of occupied Kashmir struggling for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...