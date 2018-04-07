Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth

Many protesters injured in troops’ action in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, defying restrictions, thousands of people attended funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Mussavir Ahmed Wani, in Pulwama district, today, while several people were injured when the Indian forces used brute force on protesters.

Mussavir Ahmed Wani was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation, yesterday. The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in the entire district, today, and sealed all entry and exit points of Pulwama town to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing. However, defying restrictions, thousands of people assembled in Mussavir Wani’s native Delipora village and participated in his funeral prayers.

Forceful demonstrations erupted in the area following the funeral prayers of Mussavir Wani. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops used brute force and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering intense clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured, some of them critically, during the clashes.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement paying glorious tributes to martyred Musavir Ahmad Wani said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a sacred cause.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar thanked the government and people of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued in Shopian district and in Kangan area of Ganderbal against the recent killing of people by the troops. All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remained closed while transport was off the road. The puppet authorities continued to keep educational institutions shut to prevent students’ protests against the killings.

The family members of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in an interview said that the puppet authorities were not releasing the ailing leader even after the High Court had quashed his detention under black law, Public Safety Act, for the third time.

On the other hand, Aligarh Muslim University Students Union organised a peaceful protest rally in the campus against the Indian state terrorism and killing of innocent people by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

