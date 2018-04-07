UN chief reiterates concern over Kashmir

United Nations, April 07 (KMS): The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has reiterated his concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir and his call for protecting civilians.

“The Secretary General has expressed and will continue to express his concern at the situation,” his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said to a question about Kashmir at his daily briefing.

“I think we spoke about the situation earlier in the week reminding all parties of the need to protect civilians,” he added.

