World must take notice of HR abuses in IOK: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, April 07 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has said that the international community must take serious notice of human rights abuses being perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels revealed that the KCEU is dispatching official letters to the United Nations, European Union and international human rights organizations to draw their attention towards the awful situation in the occupied territory.

He said the KCEU is also writing a separate letter to EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in the context. The decision for sending letters to international bodies about the terrible situation of Kashmir was taken by the core committee of the KCEU, he said.

Ali Raza Syed added that the international community should take serous notice of the severe situation of Kashmir especially large scale human rights violations committed by the Indian forces. He said the international community should send their missions to occupied Kashmir to obtain facts about the situation and take necessary steps to stop the Indian brutalities.

It is important to mention here that during last week, the Indian forces killed more than 20 people in the fresh wave of brutal military actions against the peaceful people of occupied Kashmir.

