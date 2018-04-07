Yasin Malik, other JKLF leaders not yet released

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik and other leaders have not been released from police custody though their judicial remand expired today.

Police have extended the judicial remand of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Vice Chairman, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and zonal organizer, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri who are languishing at Central Jail, Srinagar from April 2.

The JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal who was arrested by police yesterday has also been shifted to Srinagar Central Jail today on a 10-day remand. Police has booked JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal in some old case and presented him before a magistrate who shifted him to Srinagar Central Jail.

Budgam Police raided the residence of JKLF activist, Bilal Ahmad Dar and arrested him along with other JKLF senior activist, Molvi Abdul Rashid. Both arrested activists have been lodged at some unknown police station.

JKLF zonal committees in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, UK, Europe and other parts of the world and JKLF diplomatic front have and are organizing various protests against growing Indian oppression and spree of killings in Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation led by District president Muhammad Ishaaq Ganie along with Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchay and Nazir Ahmad Khan today visited the family of martyr Rouf Ahmad Khanday who embraced martyrdom at Diyalgam recently.

District president Pulwama Javed Ahmad butt along with Tariq Ahmad and others also visited Pulwama and participated in the funeral prayers of martyr Mussavir Ahmad who embraced martyrdom yesterday at Kangan in Pulwama. The JKLF delegations met with the bereaved families of these martyrs and expressed solidarity with them.

