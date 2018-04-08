Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, April 08 (KMS): Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur observed April 6 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to sensitize the people about grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

A talk by the High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, was also organized to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied territory. Members of diplomatic corps, Malaysians, Pakistani community from various walks of life, and members of civil society including media and human rights organizations attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner apprised the participants of the mass killings of unarmed and unprotected Kashmiris by Indian forces on regular basis to change demography of the territory in utter violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir and UN Charter.

He informed the audience that since 1947 and also especially since 1990, Indian forces along with RSS elements have committed dozens of massacres of Kashmiris, particularly the youth. The High Commissioner gave a brief account of these massacres. He also highlighted in the context, discovery of mass graves during 2009, use of rape as a weapon to deter Kashmiris and sufferings of Kashmiri women.

In the context of recent violations of human rights, the High Commissioner stated that since July 2016, Indian forces had killed over 150, blinded many hundreds and injured thousands of innocent Kashmiris who were peacefully seeking their right to self-determination.

The High Commissioner urged the world community to press India to allow OIC and UN human right organizations to undertake fact-finding mission to occupied Kashmir, to which India had, so far, not agreed, ostensibly to hide its crimes against humanity.

Reminding the world community of its moral obligations, the High Commissioner urged the international community to play role in resolution of long-standing Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and to end bloodshed in the territory. Prayers were offered for Kashmiris at the conclusion of the event. KMS—2A

