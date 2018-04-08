Kashmiris not to surrender inalienable right

Shutdown in Pulwama and Shopian today

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their liberation struggle and not surrender their right to self-determination, come what may.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehari in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Mussavir Hassan Wani who was martyred by the Indian troops, the other day. He emphasized that India was responsible for bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir, as it was not ready to fulfill its promises made to the Kashmiri people. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

Dukhtaran-e-Islami Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi in a statement also paid tributes to the youth and said that India had started a war on innocent people in Kashmir.

Police arrested seven women activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat when they were on their way to Pulwama to offer condolences with the family members of martyred Mussavir Hasaan Wani. A Dukhtaran spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said that the women were lodged in Pulwama police station.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued in Pulwama and Shopian districts for yet another day, today, against the spate of the killings of youth by the Indian troops. Shopian remained shut for the 8th straight day, today.

On the other hand, a research paper published in a US-based Global Journal of Medical Research has said that the use of indiscriminate pellet gun has blinded 1,314 people in occupied Kashmir since 2016 alone. The study has pointed out that the so-called non-lethal weapon has also caused deaths since it was introduced in the territory during the public uprising of 2010. KMS

