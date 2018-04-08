Shopian, Pulwma shut against killings

Police arrest several DEM activists in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed for the 8th straight day, today, against the killing of civilians by Indian forces in Shopian town, last Sunday. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in the district.

The educational institutions have been closed across the district since the killings.

Pulwama town is also observing shutdown to mourn the death of a local youth Mussavir Hasaan Wani. Mussavir was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama on Friday evening.

All shops and business establishments are closed while public transport is off the road in the town. Skeletal movement of private vehicles was witnessed in the area.

Meanwhile, police arrested several activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat from Pinglan area of Pulwama district and lodged them in Police Station Pulwama. A DeM spokesperson said that seven party activists were on their way to visit the residence of Mussavvir Wani and express sympathies with his family, when police intercepted them and arrested them.

“Seven of our activists have been detained by the Special Task Force of police,” the spokesperson added. SP Pulwama in a media interview confirmed that police had arrested some women and they were being questioned.

Like this: Like Loading...