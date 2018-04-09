Aasiya Andrabi condemns detention of seven party activists

Tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi has condemned the detention of seven party activists who were on their way to Pinglan, Pulwama.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after arresting the party delegation at Pinglana, the policemen took them to the Pulwama police station and later on were shifted to Srinagar central jail. “When the family members of these women went to meet them, police misbehaved and didn’t allow a meeting,” she deplored.

She said forces are not allowing anyone to even express sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families. “We wanted to express our grief and express solidarity with a sister who has lost his brother but we were stopped. This is an extreme form of repression,” she said.

Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson Zamrooda Habib in a statement also condemned the illegal arrest of women activists of Dukhtran-e-Millat (DeM). In solidarity with DeM, Zamrooda Habib visited Ram Bagh Police station to visit the detained women. She strongly criticized the inhuman and undemocratic policies of the puppet administration.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to martyred Mussavir Ahmad Wani of Delipora, Pulwama, said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through use of brute force.

Mussavir Ahmed Wani was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama district recently.

He also expressed serious concern over the increasing human rights violations by the Indian men in uniform in the territory. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Remembering Shabbir Ahmed Butt on his martyrdom anniversary Tehreek-e-Muzahamat General Secretary Muhammad Saleem Zargar in a statement paid glowing tributes to him terming him a sincere and devoted freedom loving person.

