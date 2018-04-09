Budgam shuts to mourn last year civilian killings

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in central Kashmir’s Badgam district against the killings of civilians during Indian parliamentary elections in the district on this day, last year.

All shops and other business establishments are closed in Chadoora, Charar-e-Sharief, Pakherpora, Dalwan and Rathsuna in Beerwah and other areas of the district. Public transport is off the road. Apprehending protests, the district administration last night ordered closure of all colleges and higher secondary schools in these areas.

Last year, Indian parliamentary election for Srinagar seat recorded only 7.1 per cent polling, a record low in the history of Indian parliamentary elections in Kashmir.

Nine civilians were killed in forces’ action during the day. While eight civilians died in forces’ action on protesters during the poll violence in Badgam areas, another civilian was shot by the forces in Barsoo village of Ganderbal.

