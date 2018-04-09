Gilani pays tributes to 8 youth on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has paid rich tributes to eight Kashmiri youth, martyred by Indian troops in Badgam district on this day, last year.

Eight youth—Faizan Fayaz Dar, Abbas Jahangir, Shabbir Ahmad Butt, Nisar Ahmad Mir, Akeel Ahmad Wani, Aadil Farooq Sheikh, Aamir Ahmad Rather and Amir Farooq Ganie —were martyred by Indian troops during protests against so-called Indian parliamentary elections in the district, last year.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “All these martyrs conveyed a message that they would never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses perpetrated by the troops.”

“On this day, unprecedented poll boycott by people illustrated that Delhi has no right to control Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and added that people were showered with bullets and pellets, which killed many and left hundreds injured, but they refused to budge.

“We pay our heartfelt salute to these brave hearts and we wholeheartedly extend our sympathies and condolences to the families,” said Gilani. He added that these martyrs were icons and would remain torchbearers for Kashmir’s freedom movement, saying that “we are committed to the mission for, which these budding youth sacrificed their lives.”

Referring to painful events of April 09, he said that the Indian troops that killed nine unarmed and innocent youth and injured more than 150 and added that the blood of Kashmiri children and youth was spilled mercilessly on the streets across the territory, especially in Badgam and Ganderbal, where it touched new heights of barbarity.

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the international community to take cognizance of appalling situation in Kashmir and take necessary measures to halt bloodshed and growing excesses against unarmed and peaceful civilians in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Zaffar Akber Butt in a statement also paid tributes to the martyred youth.

Like this: Like Loading...