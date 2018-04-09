Javed Mir visits martyrs’ families in South Kashmir

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited various places in Islamabad and Pulwama districts to offer condolences with the families of recent martyrs in South Kashmir.

Javaid Ahmad Mir also visited the house of martyr Rouf Ahmad Khanday at Durhan in Islamabad and expressed solidity with his father Bashir Ahmad Khanday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hurriyat leader strongly condemned arrests of youths in South Kashmir frequent during frequent cordon and search operations. He criticized the criminal silence maintained by the world community over ruthless killings in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...