KUSU deplores targeting youth in IOK

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir University Students Union (KUSU) has deplored that India has waged a war on the people of Kashmir, especially youth.

The KUSU in a statement issued in Srinagar said the occupation forces have surpassed the brutality, displayed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, who, like Kashmiris, are demanding an end to occupation.

It said: “Hundreds of our youngsters are killed, deliberately blinded, jailed, tortured, beaten and persecuted for their political beliefs and the desire for freedom, which is their birthright.” It said at the same time, another aspect of this renewed war is political-psychological narrative operations against the youth of Kashmir. This is not only undertaken directly by the occupation forces in Sadhbavana operations, but by the collaborator regime of the territory, it added.

It said, “They want to make us believe ‘the system’ can work ‘better’; but forget to tell us this system is only and only based on crushing our bodies and minds so we stop demanding and fighting for our birth right of freedom. They try to hide the fact that this system has never been, and can never be, anything else other than brutality, humiliation and oppression for Kashmiris.”

It reminded the collaborator sections that the youth of Kashmir had never been deceived by the strategies. “And by now, we are also used to such attempts and even more aware of the multi facet aspects of the war being waged against the just and sacred cause of freedom of Kashmir,” it said.

