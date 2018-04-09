Shahid Saleem demands immediate end to genocide in IOK

Jammu, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem has called for an immediate end to the genocide of Kashmiri people.

Addressing a joint meeting of his party and Sikh Intellectual Circle in Jammu, Mir Shahid Saleem also condemned the killing of youth in Shopian and said it seemed that India had declared a war against the Kashmiri people.

He appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in Kashmir and put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

