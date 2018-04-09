Situation in IOK deplorable, Tramboo tells European Council

Brussels, April 09 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R Chief Patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, has said that people of Kashmir are being killed and maimed with bullets and pellets without any fear of accountability.

This was stated by JKLF-R chief patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in a letter addressed to Donald Tusk, President of European council.

Tramboo in his letter stated that since last seven decades and particularly since 27th of last month, twenty innocent people fell to bullets and most of them were unarmed and innocent civilians. He said that Kashmiri people were dragged from their houses and shot at in broad daylight. He added that those “resenting these inhuman actions are maimed and showered with most lethal weapons.”

Till now hundreds were blinded and world community is acting as mute spectator, he said, and added they should now break their silence or people in occupied Kashmir will become extinct.

“We have planned to organise protest demonstration on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Commonwealth session in New York,” said Taumboo and stressed audience to apprise all former and sitting members of European parliament about woeful tale of people of Kashmir.

