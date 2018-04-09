Victims of Indian election drama remembered

India has no right to keep hold on Kashmir

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the eight Kashmiri youth, martyred by the Indian troops in Badgam district on this day, last year.

The eight youth were martyred and over two hundred were injured when the Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on demonstrators protesting against the exercise of sham Indian parliamentary elections in Badgam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that all these martyrs had conveyed a message that the Kashmiri people would never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses perpetrated by the troops.

The Mirwaiz led forum said the people of Kashmir have always termed India-sponsored elections as a drama, because Kashmir is not an administrative issue, but it is an issue of the right to self-determination.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the martyrs were the torchbearers for Kashmir’s freedom movement. He reiterated the commitment of the Kashmiri people to carry forward the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Badgam district, today, to denounce the killings of civilians by Indian troops during the farcical Indian parliamentary elections in the district, last year. The district administration had ordered the closure of all school and colleges. Shopian and Pulwama districts also continued to remain shut for the 9th straight day, today, to mourn the killing of civilians by Indian troops, last Sunday.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a meeting in Srinagar, today, paid glowing tributes to religious scholar Maulana Showkat Ahmad Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

Hurriyat leaders Aasiya Andrabi and Zamrooda Habib in their separate statements denounced the arrest of seven women activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat by Indian police in Pulwama, yesterday. Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Mir Shahid Saleem and Javed Ahmad Mir during their visits to different parts of the territory called for an immediate end to the ongoing genocide of the Kashmiri people. Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails.

Kashmir University Students’ Union in a statement, today, said that Indian state had waged a war against the people, particularly the youth, of Kashmir.

