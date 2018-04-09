Waza visits family of martyr Aijaz Ahmad

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, visited Aishmuqam area of Islamabad district to pay tributes to youth, Aijaz Ahmad, who was martyred by India troops in 2016.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza on the occasion said, “Precious blood of our youth will not go waste.” He expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and appealed to the international community to look into the growing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The Hurriyet leader also visited the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leader, Riyaz Ahmad Mir who was released after 18 months detention from Kathua jail Jammu.

Waza expressed serious concern over the plight of political prisoners lodged in various jails and demanded immediate release of all political detainees. “Scores of Kashmiri prisoners continue to languish in various prisons across India and ironically despite court orders regarding their release, they continue to remain in prisons,” he added.

On occasion Nisar Ahad Rather, Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Riyaz Ahamd Dar, Shabir Nanwa and Suhail Ahmad also accompanied him.

