JRL denounces arrest of women Hurriyat activists in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the arrest of seven activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) by Indian police in Pulwama.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that after brutalizing the Kashmiri youth Indian forces even did not allow people to mourn their death. “This is utmost highhandedness and moral bankruptcy to handcuff female freedom activists,” they said.

“The rhetoric of respect and dignity of womenfolk especially that of the woman chief minister has proved to be hoax,” they said, adding that such immoral acts of oppression would never dampen the will and determination of the Kashmiri people and their leaders to continue their struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The resistance leaders appealed to the international forums of justice and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the gross human rights violations by the Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory.

The leaders said that the stooges of Delhi had stooped so low that they did not feel reluctant to flout even their own laws. History stands testimony to the fact that stooges and collaborators of oppression get vanished with time, they added.

Like this: Like Loading...