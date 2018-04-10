Lawyers tried to block challan in Kathua girl’s rape, murder

Jammu, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a group of lawyers, affiliated with Extremist Hindu organizations, prevented Crime Branch (CB) of Kashmir Police from filing a charge-sheet into rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua district of Jammu region.

When the CB team reached Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kathua, along with the culprits, the lawyers of Kathua Bar Association started sloganeering and prevented the team from producing the report. “Go Back, Go Back, Crime Branch Go Back,” the lawyers shouted slogans asking the police not to produce the charge-sheet in the case.

A high voltage drama unfolded in the premises of the court when the Crime Branch team arrived to produce challan against seven out of the eight culprits. The lawyers staged protests and resorted to sloganeering against the investigating agency.

The lawyers comprising members of Kathua Bar Association and Young Lawyers Association blocked the entrance to the chamber of CJM to prevent the Crime Branch from submitting the challan. Sensing trouble, the Crime Branch team went to the office of Chief Prosecuting Officer and sat there.

Amid continued protests by the lawyers, the police reinforcement was rushed to the spot to prevent the situation from taking an ugly turn and facilitate the Crime Branch to produce the challan. IGP Crime Branch, Syed Afhad-ul-Mujtaba, however, confirmed to media that the charge-sheet was later submitted. “Court has also ordered shifting of the accused to prison,” Mujtaba said.

In its investigation, the Crime Branch has established that Aasifa was raped and murdered by Hindu influential people and Special Police Officers of the Indian police to force the Muslim Bakerwal community to abandon Rasana and adjoining areas in Kathua district.

The investigation has revealed that three of the culprits – Deepak Khajuria, an SPO, Sanji Ram Vishal, a former bureaucrat and his son Vishal – are directly involved in the crime. The Crime Branch has also established that the three other persons – retired revenue officer Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar and Surinder Verma (SPO) – were part of the conspiracy.

Sanji Ram is the custodian of the Devasthan temple where Aasifa was held captive for a week before raped and murdered. The investigation has concluded that police sub-inspector Anand Datta and head constable Tilak Raj were involved in destroying crucial evidence about the crime. According to the Crime Branch officials, the viscera report of the deceased has established that she was drugged by the culprits so that she would not cry for help.

Meanwhile, the members of the Bar Association, Kathua protested against the presentation of the challan by the Crime Branch. They rejected the probe into the crime by the CB and instead want Delhi-based Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the case. Interestingly, the Jammu High Court Bar Association has called for a general strike in the region on Wednesday in support of probe by the CBI into the rape and murder of the minor girl.

Like this: Like Loading...