Mirwaiz condemns lawyers’ attempt to block police challan

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has severely condemned some lawyers for trying to stop Crime Branch officials from filing the charge-sheet against the culprits involved in rape and murder eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua district of Jammu region.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “What a shame! that some lawyers in Jammu prevented police from filing a charge-sheet in the heinous crime of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl child.”

He asked how low one could stoop to defend his prejudices and biases. “What’s worse is that they are supposed to represent law and justice,” the Mirwaiz added.

The 8-year old girl, Aasifa, was abducted, raped and murdered by a gang of Hindu Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Indian police and a former bureaucrat in a temple in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in January.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement while castigating the shameful and disgusting role of Kathua lawyers expressed serious concern over the attempt being made by communalists to polarize in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement also lashed at lawyers, who prevented police from filing charge-sheet against those involved in rape and murder of Aasifa.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War, in their joint statement strongly reacted to the discriminatory act on the part of Kathua lawyers, saying that this mentality had proved that the lawyers had no respect for dignity and honour of Muslim women.

Like this: Like Loading...