Rajouri lawyers disassociate from Jammu lawyers’ call

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, lawyers in Rajouri have disassociated themselves from Jammu strike, condemning the blocking of police challan in the rape and murder case of minor girl, Aasifa, by the lawyers in Kathua district.

Advocates from Rajouri district disassociated themselves from the call for the strike issued by Jammu High Court Bar Association to press for its demand about handover of the probe into heinous crime from Crime Branch of Kashmir police to Delhi-based Central Bureau of Investigation.

Addressing a press conference at Rajouri Press Club, the lawyers associated with the bar association said they have no association with the Jammu strike. They also objected to the three-point agenda of Jammu bar association. They condemned the action of Kathua lawyers who tried to prevent Crime Branch officials from filing a charge-sheet into the rape and murder case of victim girl, Aasifa.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), a traders’ body in Kashmir, has warned of protests if the authorities failed to act against the lawyers who blocked the challan in the horrific rape and murder of the minor girl in a court in Kathua yesterday. The KEA leader, Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan, in a statement asked the puppet authorities to book the erring lawyers and other similar forces or be ready to face the agitation.

