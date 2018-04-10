Rehmani demands release of detained youth in IOK

Muzaffarabad, April 10 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned the large scale arrest of youth in occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the 1st April bloodbath of youngsters implicating them in different fabricated cases.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad demanded their release and revocation of all detention orders against the political workers and leaders in the occupied territory. He argued that the killings in the territory had touched highest peaks of tyranny and the UN Security Council should consider its duty to begin serious deliberation on the conflict.

He also castigated Jammu lawyers for their dirty campaign in favour of rapists and killers of an innocent 8-year-old Kathua girl saying that some lawyers were pleading and acting shamefully. “All the citizens irrespective of their cast and creed should demand capital punishment against the perpetrators of a heinous and shameful act like this,” he said.

