Sehrai’s continued detention denounced

JRL highly critical of Jammu lawyers’ act

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has denounced in strong terms the continued detention of its chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai describing it as the frustration of the Indian authorities.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai had remained continuously in illegal detention since 2016 and had been lodged many times in police stations. The statement pointed out that the authorities had announced one week ago that the Hurriyat leaders were free to conduct their activities. However, the statement added, the announcement was a total deception and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai continued to remain under house detention. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat also termed the production of the arrested Dukhtaran-e-Millat women activists before the court while keeping them handcuffed as a slap in the face of the civilized world.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement described the attempt by Kathua Bar Association and certain political parties of Jammu region to block charge-sheet against the criminals involved in the brutal rape and murder of a minor Kathua girl as a violation of all basic principles of law. The statement said that these lawyers were working under a political agenda. The leadership made it clear that the Kashmiris would never abandon their brethren in Jammu who were facing harassment at the hands of fanatic Hindu elements.

A group of lawyers, affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations, prevented Crime Branch of Kashmir Police from filing a charge-sheet into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, Aasifa. When the Crime Branch team reached the court in Kathua, along with the culprits, the lawyers of Kathua Bar Association started sloganeering and prevented the team from producing the report.

In its investigation, the Crime Branch has established that the girl, Aasifa, was raped and murdered by Hindu influential people and Special Police Officers of the Indian police to drive the Muslim community out of the areas of Jammu region.

APHC leader, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqi, while presiding over a meeting of his party, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, in Srinagar, today, expressed the confidence that the people of Kashmir would pursue the cause of right to self-determination with full dedication and unity.

Like this: Like Loading...